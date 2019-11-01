Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Abel Mauchi retires from poetry

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 / comment : 0


Mauchi with TellZim News news editor Moses Ziyambi

Ruvarashe Chichera

MASVINGO – During the launch of a poet album by Ngoni Paradza at the Charles Austin theatre on December 6 2019, Abel Mauchi, one of the Masvingo’s best poets told the audience that he was resigning poetry.
Mauchi performed a poem titled ‘Ndakumboenda’ as a way of saying goodbye to his fans whom he praised for being loyal to him.
He made it known that he will be focusing on his monuments where he keeps lizards, millipedes, centipedes and other creepy creatures.
He anointed Paradza as the new leader of poetry in Masvingo; advising him to groom all other upcoming poets in the province.
“I am resigning poetry. I will be focusing on my monuments and the creatures I keep. I am appointing Ngoni as the leader of all poets in Masvingo as he has proved potentially very great poet with immense talent. I advise Ngoni to groom all other upcoming artists and help them improve,” said Mauchi.
He went on to give tips to upcoming poets surviving skills in the poet industry.
Mauchi is known for his rhyming poems including Kurwara kwangu mai mwana and Nhai varoyi.


 

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)