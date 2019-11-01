







Mukai Musimwa

MyAge Zimbabwe director and child rights activist, Onward Chironda recently hosted the launch of a global movement called SheDecides at Holiday Inn in Harare as part of efforts to promote the girl child’s right to sexual and reproductive health information.

SheDecides, which was launched on December 06, is a global movement advocating for gender equality and empowerment of girls and women.

The event was graced by many dignitaries including Canada’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Rene Cremonese, HIVOS Southern Africa director Tanja Lubbers and Harare West Member of Parliament (MP) Joana Mamombe.

Speaking at the event, Cremonese said it was important to spearhead the movement and make it known to various people from various backgrounds

He said it was critical to ensure that everybody commits to the promotion of young women and girls’ well-being.

Cremonese’ sentiments also found support from Lubbers, who is a vocal equality advocate in the civil society.

Lubbers said there was need to unlock many resources to empower the girl child and make sure she is in a better position to decide for herself.

“We are committed to reach to communities at grassroots level and regionally, nationally as well as internationally as we intend to push the movement until the girl child is able to decide on her own,” said Lubbers.

During the Miss TellZim charity modeling show on December 09, Chironda pledged a substantial amount of money which he said should be directed towards the relieving vulnerable girls in distress.



