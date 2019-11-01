



TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO - Fern Valley Academy has registered a 100 percent pass rate for all the pupils who sat for the 2019 Grade 7 examinations at Chikato primary School.

The school, which opened its doors to the public in 2016 and offers both primary and secondary classes, has partnered with other local primary schools like Chikato to provide examination sitting space as the school is yet to receive its own accreditation as an exam centre.

Situated in the fast developing suburb of Victoria Ranch, the school offers excellent learning facilities manned by competent teachers with requisite qualifications.

Fern valley opened its doors in January 2016 and has registered a steady rise in its enrollment levels as more people become aware of the school's quality learning facilities, individual-oriented instruction techniques as well as its low pupil/teacher ratio rules.

“This has been our third year in existence and we are pleased with the strides we are making as a school. Pupils who will join us next year will find us themselves in a much improved school because we are making progress every year.

"We are putting emphasis on the quality of the results we produce. Our children who sat for their examinations last year were our second exam class and they have done well to market the school as a place with quality learning methods are employed. We will work tirelessly so that more parents can see the advantages of enrolling their children with Fern Valley Academy," said Fern Valley director Tsungai Mufamba.