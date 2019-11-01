







Mukai Musimwa





GUTU - Gert Nel Government Primary School in Chatsworth has built its first library in partnership with Aussie Books for Zimbabwe.

The official opening of the library was graced by Australian High Commissioner Bronte Moules accompanied by the Aussie Books for Zimbabwe director Dr. Alfred Chidembo.

Aussie Books for Zimbabwe is an Australian Non-Governmental Organisation that has embarked on an ambitious programme to establish libraries for disadvantaged communities in all the country’s 10 provinces.

Chidembo confirmed that Aussie Books for Zimbabwe has already established eight libraries in eight different communities including at Gert Nel Government Primary School.

The organisation has shipped over 90 000 books for distribution to different primary schools.

The commissioning event was held under the theme “Footprints Come in Pairs.”

The construction of the school library, building materials, shelves, desks and the reading materials were sponsored by Aussie Books for Zimbabwe.

Gert Nel Primary School head Atinos Tonhodzayi told TellZim News that parents also contributed some funds the construction of the school library.

“I would like to thank our pupils’ parents for contributing towards the construction of the school library as they were responsible for paying the builders and moulding all the bricks used,” said Tonhodzayi.

He said he believed the school library will boost the learning culture leading to the improvement of the pass rate.

“Our pupils now have access to enough reading materials so I believe we will achieve a 100 percent pass rate next year and all the other years to come.

Gert Nel Primary School managed to attain 79.6 percent pass rate for grade sevens this year from 75 percent in 2018.