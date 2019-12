“We no longer see the value of sending our school children to Turf as nothing is learnt there. We feel this is just wasting time and our hard earned money on fees and uniforms. Since the school’s inception, there is not even a single professional to emerge from that school. We are just grooming only cattle herds, child brides and domestic workers due to the school drop-out rate. Many are migrating to South Africa as illegal immigrants after dropping out of school,” said one parent.