"Funding for the response remains a major challenge as we grapple with an economic setback occasioned by poor productivity and critically low levels of foreign currency. I have been informed that the National Aids Council collects millions of dollars but have challenges in accessing foreign currency to procure critical HIV and drugs used to treat non-communicable diseases. I am therefore appealing to government to prioritise the allocation of foreign currency to Nac so as to ensure that we do not delay buying the requirements," said Moyo.