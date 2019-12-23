







…water rationing to persist due to power cuts





Tinaani Nyabereka





GWERU - The local chapter of the Woman Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) last week engaged Gweru City Council on a service delivery feedback meeting focusing on the water rationing exercise currently being carried out by council.

WCoZ Gweru chapter coordinator, Vimbai Nhutsve said such engagements were important for holding council accountable in matters of service delivery.

“It is good for council to come to us and clarify what we don’t understand because we pay for services as residents. The issue of inadequate water remains a challenge in our communities and by such engagements, we become knowledgeable about where our city is going,” said Nhutsve.

Tatenda Machingauta, a Ward 6 resident, complained that a lot of rubbish was being dumped at the boreholes and other water sources.

“A lot of dirt is being dumped at boreholes and wells. I fear that will lead to further contamination of our underground. People are throwing used sanitary pads, plastics all over and that is not healthy,” said Machingauta.

Gweru City Council Engineering Services director, Robson Manatsa said residents had a duty to ensure a clean environment and must protect public property against vandalism.

“As residents, we are obliged to keep safe council property because it is our property as well. I urge you to do away with vandalism because once council property is vandalised, we come back to you for the money to repair that damages

“I heard streets lights are being vandalised in some areas and people are cutting away the cables. The same goes for our water infrastructure; if you come across acts of vandalism and theft of that property, you must take action and report,” said Manatsa.

He said the water rationing schedule introduced by council was a response to the crippling power cuts at the supply dam.