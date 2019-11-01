



Brighton Chiseva

MASVINGO – Helen McGhie Primary School this year produced a remarkable 98.96 percent pass rate at Grade 7, setting a new unmatched record of 19 pupils with five units.

Of the 19 pupils who obtained five units each, 14 are girls; a development which augurs well for efforts being made to promote the girl child.

The 19 superstars are Audrey Chiguma, Ropafadzo Chivandire, Makanaka Hlasi, Lorreta Kundanai, Kwashiwa Wayne, Rufaro Mhariwa, Tariro Rwafa, Esther Taendesa, Makwara Tapiwa, Nenyasha Manyemwe, Jeremiah Mhlanga and Peace Nyaguze.

The school had never exceeded 14 units in any of its previous examinations, and the latest achievement will help cement the school’s record as one of the best in Masvingo province and the whole country.

A total number of 96 pupils set for the 2019 grade seven exams.

A total of 17 pupils had six units, 16 had seven, nine had eight, four had nine and three had 10 units.

From Grade 7 Red were Shalom Chakauya, Rutendo Daka, Laura Gore, Anopa Mpepetwa, Mutayi Nokutenfa, Tafadzwa Tazvivinga and Takunda Saungweme.

The school organised a special dinner for the outstanding pupils and their parents at Bethany House last week where school head Sheilla Deve, teachers and pupils narrated the journey that led to the results.

Deve said she was happy with the results which she attributed to hard work and enduring team spirit across the board.

“We are very happy with the results which we got this year. The results indicate hard work from all our stakeholders. The teachers, SDC, ancillary staff and the pupils themselves worked very hard.

“We used to have a challenge in the Shona subject but with the help of the parents, we managed to get a consultant who helped our learners and it has yielded good results,” said Deve.

She challenged the 2020 Grade 7 class and their teachers to aim for better outcomes.

Grade 7 Green teacher, Peuse Zuze said the 2019 results will inspire them to do better for the sake of the growth of the school’s brand.

“I think we have super parents. They provided stationery for printing out mock exams which helped to prepare pupils for the final exams. It was a tough game to get where we are now,” Zuze said.

Ruzai Magumise, a grade Seven Red teacher said there was need for continuous improvement through closer working relationships between teachers, parents and their children.

Other Grade 7 teachers are Catherine Muzondo who teaches a special class and Farirai Hamandishe who teaches Agriculture.



