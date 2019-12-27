







Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - As part of efforts to empower the girl child and nurture talent, former Miss Masvingo 2011, Loren Hama recently organised a modelling contest for local models.

The colourful was held at Rutenga growth point on December 14, with seven girls competing in three categories namely traditional, casual and evening wear.

Thandiwe Mzembe, a form three pupil at G and N Secondary School, was crowned Miss Rutenga 2019.

Hazel Mastilele of Sacred Heart High School won the first princess title while Hilda Ngwenya was named second princess. Angela Mangoya, a Sacred Heart High form three pupil, was named Miss Personality.

Event manager, Chido Muungani expressed gratitude to the Rutenga business community, vendors and identified individuals for supporting the show.

She said the initiative was aimed at helping to empower female children by growing their confidence and the belief they have in their own capabilities.

“The idea is to make sure that girls especially from disadvantaged communities are helped to gain exposure. Through modelling, we are communicating that the girl child has the potential to succeed in life regardless of social backgrounds.

“Through such initiatives as this, we are sending a message to the girl child that she can develop herself and contribute meaningfully to community development,” said Muungani.

Cllr Albert Mashiri, who graced the occasion as guest of honour, praised the event organisers for bringing a unique event to the area.

“Since time immemorial, such educative and informative events have been a preserve for big urban communities. I am glad that modelling has been demystified and brought to our own doorstep for the good of our community.

“It is our hope that the event will grow bigger such that more girls from all corners of the district can participate,” said Cllr Mashiri.







