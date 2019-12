Masvingo inonakidza vakomana. Those who said the politics of this country are shaped here in wezhira wezhara wezhowezha was right. It’s a small city but with hot heads. This is the province which stood with Mnangagwa paya paanga adzingwa naMugabe. This is the same province which Mugabe almost gave up on saying imi veMasvingo endai munoita yenyu party kkkk. Masvingo ine musvo wemusangano. If you ask the G40 cabal they will tell you kuti Masvingo haitangiki. Ndipo paunoona kedu Chivange koda kuita misarinya nezvisukuwere zvake. There are a lot of people who come to whisper into Mapombi’s eyes vachiti things are not well in the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial structures. I do not care what happens to Zanu PF because I wish it will just self-destruct one day. This is the party which has authored all this mess we are in. Don’t get me wrong, I do not like Zanu PF at all neither do I like Chamisa. I have come to the realisation that no politician ever wants to better the lives of the masses. They are all selfish ediots who suck the life blood out of the poor and beat us when we complain. Mapombi however has some few individuals she likes and admires in both MDC and Zanu PF. Not the presidents or Presidents. If you touch the people I like I will fight with you. I heard Matemadanda bragging that Masvingo has no factions and is the best province in the country, is that true iwe Matemadanda? Have you not heard that there are people who are secretly plotting to oust Chadzamira? The same people eat from the same plate with Chadzamira and when he turns around vanotanga kumurongera hondo. But who can blame them kkkk. Chadzamira is too powerful and those surrounding him get jealous and they will do anything to attack him.