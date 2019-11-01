







What is wrong with the youth in this country? They do not have the guts to stand by their own words and actions. Mapombi is disappointed by this Chivange guy. Cde Chivange for the lack of a better word I think makazungaira and muri mbwende. Who do you think you are fooling? They do not want you in Zanu PF because you are G40, Simple. Zvenyu zvekudaidza kapress conference monyepera kuvhiringika zvinokuvadzisa. If you are G40 you are G40 stay that way. There are plenty of G40 people who Mapombi will not name but are still hiding in Zanu PF with their fingers crossed. Imo muno muMasvingo kana pakada kunyatsa kuitwa witch hunting tinogona kuwana all the MPs vari maG40 kusiya kwana Chadzamira nevamwe vashoma. KuZaka munondinzwa here uko. I heard ndimi makamira mira kuti Chivange apinde muprimary election paya muchiziva henyu kuti muG40 akakwana. Pane vamwe vatainzwa hedu kuno kuChitima vachibheja kuti Chiduwa haapindi because he will not play the G40 tune. Manje makanyangira yaona vakomana. Masvingo yakati pasi nemaG40 saka ini Mapombi and my chairman Chadzamira we are coming for you all. We are going to expel you from the party. You will be pardoned at national level but kuno tinenge takugadzirirai size. Zivhu uriko here mwana wamai. Warova shamwari, ko what happened with your case kkkkk. I heard First lady wakapindira to save you but chidzikamawo kana wapona because tsuro haiponi rutsva kaviri.

Masvingo inonakidza vakomana. Those who said the politics of this country are shaped here in wezhira wezhara wezhowezha was right. It’s a small city but with hot heads. This is the province which stood with Mnangagwa paya paanga adzingwa naMugabe. This is the same province which Mugabe almost gave up on saying imi veMasvingo endai munoita yenyu party kkkk. Masvingo ine musvo wemusangano. If you ask the G40 cabal they will tell you kuti Masvingo haitangiki. Ndipo paunoona kedu Chivange koda kuita misarinya nezvisukuwere zvake. There are a lot of people who come to whisper into Mapombi’s eyes vachiti things are not well in the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial structures. I do not care what happens to Zanu PF because I wish it will just self-destruct one day. This is the party which has authored all this mess we are in. Don’t get me wrong, I do not like Zanu PF at all neither do I like Chamisa. I have come to the realisation that no politician ever wants to better the lives of the masses. They are all selfish ediots who suck the life blood out of the poor and beat us when we complain. Mapombi however has some few individuals she likes and admires in both MDC and Zanu PF. Not the presidents or Presidents. If you touch the people I like I will fight with you. I heard Matemadanda bragging that Masvingo has no factions and is the best province in the country, is that true iwe Matemadanda? Have you not heard that there are people who are secretly plotting to oust Chadzamira? The same people eat from the same plate with Chadzamira and when he turns around vanotanga kumurongera hondo. But who can blame them kkkk. Chadzamira is too powerful and those surrounding him get jealous and they will do anything to attack him.

Chete Chadzamira chacho chine nharo ask Kasukuwere he will tell you about this man. He is the only chairman akazvambura G40 in elections kusvika Mugabe aita give in. Kasukuwere knew he would not get Masvingo’s blessings if Chadzamira was in the way and they tried to drop him but Masvingo yakamira nacho chimuchinda ichi. Now pane twumwe twumbwanana twakuda kukura musoro hanzi we want to drop Chadzamira kkkk keep dreaming. Chairman Chadzamira today is your lucky day because Mapombi is giving you free advice. Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere, always in your mind. Everyone is your enemy. Everyone is your friend. Every possible series of events is happening all at once. Live that way and nothing will surprise you. Everything that happens will be something that you have seen before. You are surrounded by criminals who give you fake smiles. If you dare me I will provide you with names kkkk. I will not get into details about this plot but Chairman please be careful.

Don’t say I did not warn you. I know pane vamwe vapinda chando izvozvi. Kana munhu achigona basa siyai aite kwete kuita jealous imi vanhu. Ndokutaurai mazita enyu pano kana mune nharo. Pane anoti pwee here ndizvivharise kkkk. Handidi vanhu vanonditadzisa kudya patafura kuno kuGoromonzi. This week no rotten bananas for Mapombi because I have joined the thieves here in Goromonnzi vachimbodya zvavo zvevapfupi nekureba. I will be careful not to eat poison because when dealing with thieves you have to sleep with one eye open. Kurongerana kwega kwega. Vanhu veZanu PF dai Mwari akuitirai nyasha. The people are suffering and you are blowing millions on the useless conference. Why not just sacrifice kuti this year hakuna conference mari yacho mopa teachers, nurses and doctors. Masoja nemapurisa chero mukavanyima havana basa. They are useless those people kungwarira kurova innocent people who will be demanding better lives even for them. Baba vebenzi havana mufaro.

But mbavha hadzina nyadzi chokwadi. I heard Mupfumira akutopenga nemari yekuba kkkk. She does not even feel ashamed and has the guts to tell the court kuti anoda time to recover mentally. Iwe Mupfumira you must face justice. Do not try to delay it. Do you know how many Zimbabweans are losing their minds because of poverty? Isu vana Mapombi tinotoita semipengo nekuda kwenhamo yamunoita impose on us. Zvekuti you are mentally unfit izvo ndezvenyu. We want you to be judged for the crimes you committed against the people like Mapombi. You must get justice. Izvi zvenyu zvekuda kutivhara isu kuti tikanganwe hakuna iyoyo. Zanu PF hamudi kunyarwa. Hapana hedu zvatogona kukuitai because you will unleash your dogs on us if we try to raise our voices but mari yakabiwa naMupfumira inondirwadza hangu. Imagine if you had given a fraction of that money to people with brilliant minds like Mapombi kuti vatange their small businesses. Those millions stolen by Mupfumira could have helped a lot of people in the country but one person pocketed all the money and many are still stealing but justice will never catch up with them. The arrest of Mupfumira was just a smokescreen kuda kutibata kumeso and her case is dying and will soon disappear. Mentally unfit my foot.