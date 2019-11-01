







Elliot Jinjika





BUHERA - It was all smiles for a Buhera community recently when Lions Club of Angle Vale, an international charity organisation based in Australia, made donations to Murambinda Mission Hospital to the tune of US$15 000.





The organisation was represented by its treasurer, Kennedy Mavunganidze who happens to be a native of Buhera district.





The organisation, whose motto is ‘We Serve’, consists of 16 members most of whom being retired persons.





“We conducted a research on the useful things that are needed here at the hospital and we started raising money. We chose Murambinda because it is a referral hospital, meaning many clinics in the district are dependent on it for medical cases they themselves cannot handle.





“It was not easy as we faced a lot of challenges in raising the required money but we are moved by the need to stretch a helping hand towards different areas of need,” said Mavunganidze.





The organisation donated kitchen cookware, clothing for boys, men and women, shoes, hospital consumables, linen sheets, spectacles, syringe drivers, books, medical clothing, weighing scales, commodes, examination tables, office chairs, leg braces, hospital beds, mattresses, tables, plastic and metal stools, IV stands, blood pressure machines and cuff, medicine cabinets, wheelchairs, dental electric chairs among other goods.





Many Murambinda Mission Hospital staff members expressed great appreciation for the generous gesture, saying the donation will go a long way in helping the hospital deliver on its mandate.





“The donation has brought relief, making it easier for us to take care of the patients and we thank you so much for coming here with a kind heart. You have filled a huge gap,” said Nzwisisai Mazuru, a tutor at Murambinda Mission Training School.





District Medical Officer, Dr Kwiri said the equipment donated by the club was going to be of great use in surgical operations and other services.





“The surgical equipment you brought will be of great help. We will pray for you to do more as we work together to improve health services at this hospital and elsewhere,” said Dr Kwiri.





Mavunganidze thanked members of the club for their capability to acknowledge the role they could play in improving conditions at rural hospitals in Zimbabwe, saying it was hard to explain the Zimbabwean situation to people who have not been to Africa.

He thanked Buhera Central Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Matthew Nyashanu Gijima for facilitating the movement of the container to its final destination despite some challenges.







