







TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – Several members of the Masvingo Chapter of the Manchester United Supporters Club Zimbabwe mobilised each other and raised money to buy some groceries for Alpha Cottages Children Home.

The groceries consisted of mealie-meal, cooking oil, corn snacks, tea leaves, sugar, rice, salt, toilet rolls, bars of washing soap and petroleum jelly.

The goods were received by Alpha Cottages superintendent Brighton Karidza and other members of staff who said they were humbled by the act of kindness.

“We greatly appreciate this generous gesture from football lovers. It will help plug some gaps in our supplies and we pray for this spirit of kindness to find room in the hearts of many other people,” said Karidza.

He revealed that the children’s home had registered capacity for 24 children but was currently accommodating 33.

In his remarks, Manchester United Supporters Club Masvingo Chapter chairperson Deckford Mautsi said they decided to come together for a charitable cause in light of the approaching festive season.

“We realised that this could be one of the good way of putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged this festive season. It is a way of showing the more humane side of local Manchester United Football Club supporters. We are, therefore, not just football lovers but responsible community members that are concerned with the greater societal good and human welfare,” Mautsi.

His words were echoed by the association’s secretary general Mugejo Makoni who said going forward, they will be making charity one of their main priorities.



“We won’t end here because this is just the beginning of greater things that we aspire to do for our community. This is just but one of the needy areas we have identified. We acknowledge that we have a role to play in creating an ideal society we all want. We are an association of responsible people and we want our club to grow through the work we do in communities,” said Makoni, who also urged other Manchester United supporters to join the club.

The event was also attended by the club’s treasurer Isaac Bwanali, deputy treasurer Asiel Pamhirwa, and chief advisor Josphat Zvemhara.