







Elliot Jinjika





BUHERA – Australia-based charity organisation, Lions Club of Angle Vale recently donated equipment to Mumbijo Primary School as a way of helping the school deal with some of its operational challenges.

The donated equipment included solar panels and several computers.

Some bicycles, books and school shoes were given to pupils taking Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes as well as those doing grades one and two.

Parents from the local community went to the school to witness the donation being handed over to school authorities.

The Lions Club of Angle Vale, over the last few years raised the needed money to buy a 40ft container with donated goods for Murambinda Hospital and Mumbijo Primary School.





Representing Lions Club of Angle Vale was Kennedy Mavunganidze who was the guest of honour at the function.

Other dignitaries who also graced the occasion were Chief Nyashanu and 10 of his headmen, Nyashanu Mission principal Daniel Jeche, Ward 18 Councillor Wisdom Jiri, health practitioners and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials on district level.

Speaking at the event, Mavunganidze said the act of generosity had been made possible by the efforts of the club’s many members.

“I was sent back to my own area to assist with what the club had put together. The idea is to bring transformative change to communities by investing in tangible things that can help build a better future for children and society as a whole,” said Mavunganidze.

He said Lions Club had a keen interest in bridging the seemingly small, yet critical developmental gaps that exist in communities.

In a speech read on his behalf by a representative, Buhera District Schools Inspector (DSI) Godfrey Gumbwanda said the donation was going to lead to key improvements at the school.

“Most of the pupils at this school are not computer-literate but we have now been uplifted. There is a big boost in the ICT department which will now be teaching computers with fewer hassles. This development is in line with the requirements of the new curriculum. We really thank you for this idea and initiative,” said Gumbwanda.

Mumbijo deputy school head, Munyaradzi Nyasha expressed gratitude for the donation, saying Lions Club had shown unprecedented generosity to the school

Local community soccer team Mumbijo Community Football Club, affectionately known as Wafa Wafa, also received a new soccer kit to help motivate the players and its stakeholders.

Other institutions that benefited from the outreach were Nechavava Primary School (25 sports tops and 10 chairs), Bika primary School (25 sports tops and 10 chairs) and Machaka Football Club (10 sports tops).

The town of Angle Vale lies on the Adelaide Plains between Gawler and Virginia in the southern part of Australia.