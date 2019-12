“Those houses are in bad shape and there is an agreement in council that selling them to the faithful tenants who have been consistently paying their rentals will improve the situation. If a person buys the house, he will be more responsible with it, and he won’t hesitate investing his own resources towards its upgrade and maintenance. Some of those houses are now being sub-leased by people who have long relocated to their home areas like Murewa. Those people are being paid rentals every month and that is not right as it is exploitative,” said Kalulu.