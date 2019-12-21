







Heather Buzuzi

MUTARE - In a bizarre incident that left many residents shocked, a 21-year-old sex worker was caught with a live African python measuring 4.1 metres at Greengate Lodges.

This was heard in the Mutare Magistrates’ Court where Loice Samhere, who is owner of the lodge, and sex worker Queen Mpofu (21) of Number 1492 Silverbow, Rusape, made their initial appearance.

They appeared before magistrate Notebulgar Muchineripi facing charges of keeping or being in possession of a protected animal.

They were not formally charged and were remanded in custody to January 05, 2020.

The State’s case, as presented by prosecutor Tirivanhu Matyasire, is that on December 04 ,2019 at Greengate Lodge, Samhere and Mpofu, or one of them, unlawfully kept or had in their possession a python.

An unnamed male went to the lodge for sex with Mpofu and found her already in the room that they had booked.

When the man put his satchel on top of the bag that was containing the python, the reptile made a strange noise, frightening the prospective client into a panicked and noisy flight.

One John Sazinyu of 144 Flamingo Drive, Greenside, who works as a caretaker at Black Gate Lodge, went to find out what was happening and many other people gathered around.

Sazinyu ordered Mpofu to open the bag but she refused.

Samhere then ordered Mpofu to remove the bag containing the python from the room. Mpofu hired a tax which to ferry her belongings from the room including the bag containing the python to Aloe Park.

People made a follow up and gathered at Aloe Park where one member of the public opened the bag and removed the python from the bag.

At that moment, Sazinyu ran to Mutare Central Police Station where he made a report leading to Mpofu’s arrest.

When questioned, Mpofu implicated Samhere as the owner of the python and this led to the arrest of Samhere.