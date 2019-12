“Lack of these signs does not necessarily translate to serious consequences of road carnage as the behavior of the drivers themselves determines most of what becomes of them, their vehicles, fellow motorists and their vehicles as well as pedestrians. Today, we see drivers are flagrantly ignoring red traffic lights and not stopping at stop signs. All the best road sign signals are in the mind of the drivers. This is, however, not to say local authorities have no obligation to ensure that the roads they construct are talking roads,” said Chinoda.