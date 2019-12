Does this mean that the Chinese knew about the return of our dearly beloved VP and our people didn’t? These Chinese kunotambira VP wedu isu tisipo. Vanoda kuzviita aniko vanhu ava. Ni hao ting bu dong kkkkk ndotaura Chinese kana ndikatsamwa ini. All jokes aside, I do not think VP Chiwenga and Dambudzo are in good books. They are very good at pretending in the public eye but behind the scenes pane chimurenga. I am sure they sleep with one eye open because kurwara kwaVP Chiwenga kune a lot of questions. But I am glad he is ok. This is the man whom we are hoping kuti anetsane naDambudzo poita imwe coup tofara then totambura kwoitwazve imwe coup tichingodaro kusvika Chamisa auya kuZanu PF. I am sure most of us agree kuti Zanu PF ndiwo musangano uchatitonga kusvika kumagumo so handei kumusangano unotonga ana abi angu. Zanu PF is always thinking about future elections and not future generations. Ndiwo musangano watinawo hama dzangu. All they think about is 2023 ED pfee but hapana anombofungawo kuti nyika inenge yava papi by then. Zanu PF is a big disgrace. I am not afraid to say this kana muchida huyai kuno kuChitima tipedzerane. Munoti kurova kwamakaita hama dzedu kuHarare zvinonakidza here. What kind of people are you? Are you animals? How can you brutalise your own people like that. What crime had they committed that warranted such heavy handedness? Mapurisa ityai Mwari mazvinzwa. Zvimwe zvinhu rambai kushandiswa. I am very angry about the way you beat up innocent civilians. Imi mapurisa makanakirwa nelife here munobanha munhu kunge bhora kudaro, to make matters a woman. A society should protect its women and children not to brutalise them like zvamunoita izvi. Tichasangana pakuyambuka. I am going to report all this to VP Chiwenga. The dearly beloved VP will know how to deal with you. This is the man who send Mugabe packing and silenced the mortar mouth Gucci Grace. Angazotadza Dambudzo? That soldier who emptied an AK 47 magazine into the air munoti zviri zvega here. What if he had correctly aimed his gun at a target kkkk. Someone is not safe trust me.