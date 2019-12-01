Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » 124 solar panels lie idle at Chivhu Gen Hosp

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Friday, January 24, 2020 / comment : 0



Elliot Jinjika
CHIVHU- The incessant power shortages which have hit the country have taken a toll at Chivhu General Hospital putting to a halt key operations which require electricity while a124 solar panel field lie idle in the backyard drawing and ire from the public.
The hospital management has come under fire from the public after they have negated a solar field of over 120 panels donated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) about two years ago.
Power shortages have affected the mortuary, laboratory, theatre and CSSD departments at Chivhu General Hospital with most patients now being referred to Gutu, Murambinda, Driefontein and other mission hospitals for assistance.
There have been some reports alleging that the hospital management abused the funds to finish the project in anticipation that they would recover the money quickly but the economy took a nosedive plunging the whole project into doubt.
No comment could be drawn from the hospital authorities but Chivhu district public works officer Edwin Mashingaidze said that the project will soon be operational as it has been stalled for far too long.
“Soon the project will be completed and everything will be done in a very short period of time. The handover had not been done because the work was still in progress. We were just waiting for the donor to supply other materials that were lacking.
“All things hinged in the hands of the donor and our job here is just to check the progress and nothing more.
“Some sections of the hospital have already been connected and soon the whole hospital will be done. Circumstances beyond our control derailed the progress and it has nothing to do with misappropriation of funds as others may think,” said Mashingaidze.
If completed, the solar field will be able to power the most critical areas of the hospital.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)