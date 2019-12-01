







Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU - The incessant power shortages which have hit the country have taken a toll at Chivhu General Hospital putting to a halt key operations which require electricity while a124 solar panel field lie idle in the backyard drawing and ire from the public.

The hospital management has come under fire from the public after they have negated a solar field of over 120 panels donated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) about two years ago.

Power shortages have affected the mortuary, laboratory, theatre and CSSD departments at Chivhu General Hospital with most patients now being referred to Gutu, Murambinda, Driefontein and other mission hospitals for assistance.

There have been some reports alleging that the hospital management abused the funds to finish the project in anticipation that they would recover the money quickly but the economy took a nosedive plunging the whole project into doubt.

No comment could be drawn from the hospital authorities but Chivhu district public works officer Edwin Mashingaidze said that the project will soon be operational as it has been stalled for far too long.

“Soon the project will be completed and everything will be done in a very short period of time. The handover had not been done because the work was still in progress. We were just waiting for the donor to supply other materials that were lacking.

“All things hinged in the hands of the donor and our job here is just to check the progress and nothing more.

“Some sections of the hospital have already been connected and soon the whole hospital will be done. Circumstances beyond our control derailed the progress and it has nothing to do with misappropriation of funds as others may think,” said Mashingaidze.