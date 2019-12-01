







…begs magistrate to strike case off the roll





Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI- A rape victim recently wept in court and begged Chiredzi Senior Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu to strike off the roll the case against his alleged rapist whom she said could kill her using his black magic.

The 42-year-old ailing woman, who was raped allegedly by Jamu Jamu, a sangoma, said she feared her rapist would use his magic to finish her off if he was to be convicted.

“I forgave him, like what my husband did before he died. He said maybe Jamu Jamu had raped me as payment for a service he rendered us.

We owed him a cow after we consulted him when my husband was ill but he never got healed. We then failed to pay up in time so he raped me perhaps to compensate himself for the unpaid work. I am now in fear, as I no longer know the root of my sickness,” wept the woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

She said her health was inexplicably deteriorating ever since Jamu threatened to make her worse if she ever reported the two incidences when he raped her.

Both wife and husband were Jamu’s patients but the sangoma allegedly raped the woman on the two incidences he attended to her.

The State led by Innocent Tshuma claimed that on March 13, 2019, the complainant experienced abdominal pains and she went to Jamu looking for help.

Jamu is alleged to have smeared some herbs onto the woman, laid her on some bedding where he raped her once.

When she regained her consciousness and realised she had been raped, her violator apologised for what he had done.

While on his way to hospital on June 05, 2019, the woman’s husband met Jamu whom he asked to go to his home and attend to his wife who was not well.

When Jamu went there, he used the same tricks to rape the woman again. When the woman discovered she was pregnant, she confided in her mother who then advised her to report the matter to the police.

He husband died in December 2019.







