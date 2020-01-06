







Nyashadzashe Mambure

MASVINGO – To enable swift justice and reduce work load of the existing judges, the High Court here will receive an additional judge.

The deployment of Justice Sunsley Zisengwe brings to three the number of judges at the Masvingo High Court which only had two.

The revelations were made by Supreme Court and Constitutional Court judge Justice Paddington Garwe when he officially opened the 2020 legal year here on Monday.

Justice Zisengwe joins Justice Wamambo and Justice Garainesu Mawadze at the Masvingo High Court.

The placement of Justice Zisengwe comes after Justice Joseph Mafusire was transferred back to Harare.

Justice Garwe pointed out that the deployment of Justice Zisengwe to Masvingo together with Justice Wamambo will go along in enhancing the efficiency of the High Court and ensure that the backlog of cases will be kept under check.

“The deployment of Justice Zisengwe brings to three the number of judges here at Masvingo High Court.

“The idea is to make sure that there is swift justice and the backlog is kept under check,” said Justice Garwe.

He said there was need to establish a permanent Labour Court in Masvingo to handle all the labour disputes in the province

“Here in Masvingo, I am aware that there is need to establish a permanent Labour Court to deal with labour matters in the province. It is unfair for the residents of this province to be made to travel to Harare or Gweru to access the Labour Court”, said Justice Garwe.

Justice Garwe implored lawyers to file cases with courts in their areas saying filing of cases with courts in other areas gives a bad impression of the country’s justice system.

He said there are other lawyers who are based in Harare but file their cases with the Masvingo High Court.

“Our courts are equal. There is no favoritism. In my view, lawyers in Harare should use the Harare High Court and not come to flood cases here. It gives a bad impression of our justice system,” said Justice Garwe.



