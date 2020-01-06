







City of Masvingo engineer Tawanda Gozo

…as water quality gets questioned





TellZim Reporter





City of Masvingo today, January 17, organized a media tour of its Bushmead Water Works after TellZim last week exposed incompetence within the city’s engineering department which pumped inadequately treated water to residents.

There was a public relations crisis at the city council after the report had been made that the city council pumped water to residents without applying aluminum sulphate, one of the three chemicals used to treat water.

When TellZim News published the story, the city council called for a press conference addressed by the mayor Collen Maboke in which he tried to dispel the report saying council never pumped untreated water to residents.

The city council was at pains to try and save face and organized a media tour to its water treatment plant.

City engineer Tawanda Gozo said that the council has enough chemicals for four months and residents have nothing to worry about as they have the cleanest water in the country.

“Our water is very clean and safe, residents have to drink it without any hesitation. We have enough water chemicals to sustain us for four months.

“We had low supplies of aluminum sulphate which could only last for two days but we managed to acquire 15 tonnes from Zinwa,” said Gozo.

There were piles and piles of aluminum sulphate at the council warehouse as were other water treating chemicals.

Gozo said council would never pump untreated water to residents but would rather not pump at all if they do not have chemicals.

Though the city council denied having run out of aluminum sulphate, the engineering department has put the water superintendent under investigation for incompetence.