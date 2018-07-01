







Heather Buzuzi

MUTARE - A 38-year-old man has pleaded with well-wishers to buy him a wheelchair which will enable him to move around looking for food and money for rentals.

Bernard Mlambo stays with his wife and kids in Hob House suburb and he makes some little money begging on the streets mainly at TM Pick n Pay supermarket in the CBD.

His daily routine involves crawling from Hob House to town where he begs for alms.

Mlambo, who stays with his heavily pregnant wife, said he faces challenges raising his rentals and bringing food onto the table for his family.

"I face challenges raising rentals since I do not have my own place to live. I only survive through begging because it is difficult to even start a business without a wheelchair.

"It is also very difficult and painful to crawl to town every day. If I get a wheelchair, it would be a bit easier for me to do a small business and stop begging on the streets," he said.







