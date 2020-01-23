







Nyashadzashe Mambure

SHURUGWI– They are promising, they have the skills and talent but they do not have the funds to ensure longevity. This is the fate that has befallen Donga Football Club (FC) as it sets its sights on the Central Region Division 1 league.

The Chachacha based outfit has extended its begging bowl to Unki mine with the hope of getting a shot in the arm to compete in the region’s league.

Donga FC has been solely relying on the community and local small business people for sponsorship but as they upgrade into the region’s league, more funding is needed.

Donga FC head coach Tapreta Justin Kanyemba said that the team has a vision of getting into the Premier Soccer League (PSL) but the financial constraints were the biggest setback.

“This is a community team which relies of the community for survival. When the community does not have money, the team does not have money.

“As we set our sights on the region’s league, we will need more funding and we are still looking for sponsorship from big companies like Unki mine. We hope to get the funding otherwise we face a rocky run.

“Our players are committed and talented and we are positive the team will put Chachacha on the map,” said Kanyemba.



