



















Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU - The saying ‘all is fair in love and war’ proved to be true after a jilted ex-lover gate-crushed the wedding of her former boyfriend and allegedly tried to poison the food but was caught red handed.

Long time sweethearts Christopher Chitongo, an inspector with Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC), and a Muganyi, a computers teacher at Runyararo Primary School, had a nasty break up which resulted in the former seeking a peace order after the latter had refused to let go.

Chitongo, who was customarily married by the time he had an affair with Muganyi, decided to end the relationship and focus on his marriage.

Chitongo wedded his wife on December 21, 2019 and the news of the wedding did not go well with Muganyi who is alleged to have sneaked into the wedding venue in violation of the peace order.

Muganyi is said to have visited Chitongo’s wedding venue as early as 04:00hrs and went straight to the kitchen where the catering team was busy preparing food.

She is said to have been spotted by one of the people in the catering team who went on to alert others. The team went and confronted Muganyi who is said to have been in possession of some poison which she allegedly confirmed that she wanted to sprinkle on the food.

The police was called and Muganyi is said to have spent the whole day locked in police cells to allow the wedding to proceed.

Sources said that Muganyi wanted to disrupt the wedding by poisoning people but her plan was quickly foiled.

“There was a peace order barring Muganyi from coming anywhere near Chitongo’s place but she violated it. Chitongo himself saw the poison and called the police on her ex-lover,” said the source.



