“The infant department will help the youngest of our children to be free and to be themselves. Those are the children who are at the lowest formative years of their development so they need to be given room to live and learn without being subjected to the same kind of control that should otherwise be reserved for older children. The younger children want to be happy, they want to make noise and you can’t expect them to be as much responsive to instruction as their older counterparts do,” said Maregere.