







Star Matsongoni

MASVINGO - Due to the economic hardships, some innovative children have come up with creative ideas of enjoying their time by hand-making some pool table which is keeping them productively occupied.

Speaking to TellZim News, the children said they saw it possible to use the available resources which are wood and cloth to manufacture their own pool table as the cost of using the ordinary pool tables is beyond their reach.

“We have tailor-made our own pool table using what we have. Tokens to use the ordinary pool tables are now going for two dollars and we cannot afford them, so it’s the situation that inspired us,” said one of the children.

The children are now using the sport to mobilize themselves and encourage each other to stay clear of mischievous behavior that often leads to trouble.

“We gather and play our game after school and during weekends, we use our time creatively to avoid the petty mischief that often gets other youngsters in trouble,” said Craig Ndaruza.

He said they each contribute some money towards the maintenance of the pool table that they made while raising more money by selling tokens at a ‘reasonable’ price of 25 cents.

“We usually play friendly matches for free but if others from different streets want to play, they are required to buy tokens for 25 cents. The money is used to buy sticks and marbles in case we lose the ones we already have,” said Ndaruza.







