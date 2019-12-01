







TellZim Reporter

School children in the sprawling suburb of Victoria Ranch can now breathe a sigh of relief after a new school, Makanaka High School, has opened its doors to cater for pupils from and around the new high density suburb.

There has been many calls for a high school which will service Runyararo North West, Runyararo West and Victoria Ranch. Residents tried in vain to engage the city council to build the high school but the city fathers cited financial constraints.

The Simukai Reformed Church run Makanaka High School is that answer. The opening of the school will help to decongest the already existing few high schools.

Makanaka High School becomes the sixth high school in Masvingo City joining the league of Ndarama High School, Mucheke High School, Masvingo Christian College, Victoria High School and Masvingo Day.

Makanaka High School is registered with the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and will be a Zimsec center.

Speaking during a tour of the school, Makanaka High School Board of Trustees treasurer, Ephraim Gwanongodza said the school will seek to bridge gap left by the existing high schools.

“This school came to be after residents complained that their children were travelling long distances to access high schools.

“We build this school to service the community and the fees will be fair for everyone. No one should travel long distances to access education. If possible each location should have both a high school and primary school,” said Gwanongodza.













Another member of the school’s board of trustees, Goddart Dunira said the school is there to serve the community and provide education for everyone in the area.

“We saw that the special need for a High school in Victoria Ranch so we built a school which is affordable to all.

“This is not a private school and we have plans to introduce night school classes so that we cater for everyone who wants to learn and we are doing things according to what the government wants, which is education for all.

“Makanaka High School is an inclusive school and we will thrive to offer the best,” said Dunira.

Dunira said they will soon be constructing a primary school which will feed into the high school.

The school fees at the institution per term for Forms 1-3 are ZWL$700 and a registration fee of ZWL$200.



