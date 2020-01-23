















…city wants multi-storey flats, cluster houses in bid to clear backlog

Moses Ziyambi

Masvingo City Council has compiled a brochure with key information on investment opportunities that business people can exploit for their own profit and for the economic growth of the city.

Masvingo city and the wider province have wide investment potential but capital inflows are miniscule due to many factors including a difficult macro-economic environment affecting the whole country.

With the brochure, city fathers hope to convince local and foreign investors that the prospective benefits of investing in Masvingo far outweigh the risks.

“The City of Masvingo enjoys a unique natural attribute; located equidistant from the major cities and host to the Great Zimbabwe Monument, a World Heritage Site and second most popular tourism site in Zimbabwe after the Victoria Falls. The City of Masvingo prides itself in a fairly well maintained road, water and wastewater disposal infrastructure. The city is designated a Tourism Development Zone (TDZ) accessible by road, rail and air,” the city states as the reasons why it is wise to invest in Masvingo.

The city has dangled massive incentives to prospective investors and these include competitive prices of land, flexible and negotiable payment terms, rates moratorium and free water during construction.





The city has also committed to give investors in the tourism development zone some tax holidays.





In the heavy manufacturing and industrial activities category, the city is offering prime stands measuring 2 000 – 6 000m2 in the Westview industrial area while commercial stands in the CBD are being offered at very affordable prices.





The city is also looking for a joint-venture partner interested in reviving the 278-hectare Shakashe Game Park by fencing its environs, stocking it with small game, building lodges and conference facilities.

Masvingo has also floated exclusive advertising rights on every space covered by the 578 solar-powered streets lights that the city wants investors to install.

City fathers are also looking for investors capable of servicing 800 high density and 200 medium density residential areas in the envisaged Rujeko D housing project.

The deal will also involve the provision of off-site sewer reticulation infrastructure including a sewerage pump station.



