“The City of Masvingo enjoys a unique natural attribute; located equidistant from the major cities and host to the Great Zimbabwe Monument, a World Heritage Site and second most popular tourism site in Zimbabwe after the Victoria Falls. The City of Masvingo prides itself in a fairly well maintained road, water and wastewater disposal infrastructure. The city is designated a Tourism Development Zone (TDZ) accessible by road, rail and air,” the city states as the reasons why it is wise to invest in Masvingo.