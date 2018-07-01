















Emmaculate Mukokoromba





ZAKA – As the economy continues to sink, public anger towards the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration continues to grow as was evidenced by two MDC youths who were irked by the ubiquitous Mnangagwa portrait which was hanging in a bar.





Shepherd Manyanga and Francis Machisani were facing charges of undermining the authority of the President when they appeared before Zaka magistrate Florence Nago who granted them a $200 bail.





The duo was supposed to receive their judgement on December 30, 2019 but they were nowhere to be found with some sources claiming they eloped to neighboring South Africa.





Manyanga and Machisani were drinking beer at Northend Bar in Jerera when they directed their anger and frustrations towards the President Mnangagwa portrait.





It is said that the duo reached out for the portrait which was hanging on the wall and they destroyed it.





Sources said that the duo was throwing all sorts of obscenities at President Mnangagwa accusing him of being the chief architect of the people’s suffering.





“People are angry and everyone knows who is behind their suffering. They are enjoying themselves at our expense and we all have our limits.





“Manyanga and Machisani reached their breaking point and they took their anger out on President Mnangagwa’s portrait which invited trouble to their doorsteps. They shouted at the portrait and called the President a failure while recognising MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as the legitimate leader,” said one source.





Another source claimed that the duo started to denigrate President Mnangagwa before they charged on the portrait.





“They were drunk and they started to insult the President. They threw a lot of insults and told the bartender that they should not hang the portrait of the person who has made them suffer on the wall.





“They said the portrait belongs in the bin and they reached out for it and destroyed it. The police were called and they were arrested,” said another source.























