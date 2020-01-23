







Moses Ziyambi









MASVINGO – A 19-year-old girl former Ndarama High School pupil is savouring the possibility of a life as a full-time artist with a global reach.

Yolanda Chaduka says she developed a strong taste for pencil -drawn objects at the age of 10 while still at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Zimuto Camp Primary School.

Now a school leaver with a lot of career potential, Yolanda has skillfully used her graphite pencil to make impressive drawings, and she boasts several eye-catching pieces under her budding portfolio.

Having been in school until a few months ago when she sat for her ‘A’ level examinations in Business Studies, Geography and Economics; Yolanda has had little time to sit down and draw, but she has produced some wonderful masterpieces nevertheless.

She studied Art and Design at Ndarama High School from form one up until form four, a period she credits for helping to hone her largely inborn talent.





“Drawing is my passion and I hope to keep drawing. I developed the passion at a very young age and I have since discovered that I want this to be part of my life. If circumstance permit, I would like to study anything related to art at college or university. I am very enthusiastic about that,” she said.

She often carries some of her favourite pieces around, hoping to convince collectors, art curators and anybody else who can help nurture her dream to fruition.

Yolanda has so far made drawings of families, couples and individuals, and the likeness between the actual camera-shot photographs and the pencil impressions are more than stunning.

“The pencil is my favourite friend. The work I do with it is more than just a pastime because it speaks to my inner self. It is an expression of who I aspire to become,” said Yolanda.

Given the chance, the young artist says she would travel to South Africa to study art on a fulltime basis.

“The South African tertiary education sector has more opportunities for students who want to pursue courses in art and the market for artists is bigger. My ultimate goal is to become an oil painter,” she said.

Her father Innocent Chaduka says he is optimistic of her daughter’s future as an artist of note.

“We are fond of her talent and we have always supported her. It is our hope that she will be able to fulfill the desires of her heart career-wise at this time when many children are going to college or university to study what they do not necessarily like, but what is available for them and what appears to be most lucrative on the job market,” said Chaduka.