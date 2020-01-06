















Cephas Shava





MWENEZI- Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)’s monthly financial support to 691 households in the semi-arid Mwenezi district has brought a remarkable reprieve to vulnerable families which are at the messy of perennial droughts that frequently rock the constituency.

NAZ, a non-governmental organisation which is funded by the European Union (EU) through the United Nations International Children Educational Fund (Unicef), is operating in Mwenezi’s Wards 4 and 12.

Since September last year, the organisation has been catering for at most five people per poor household with each person getting US$13.

NAZ acting programs director, Calvine Matsinde, told TellZim News that in Masvingo province, besides supporting disadvantaged families through monthly allowances, there are also some on-going nutritional education programs which are being spearheaded in Chiredzi and in other provinces.

“Our organisation is responsive to needs. Besides operating in the two districts, we also have nutritional education programmes specifically targeting infants and expectant mothers in two other provinces.

“In Matabeleland South, we operate in Beitbridge while in Manicaland we have nutritional education programs in Mutasa and Chipinge districts,” said Matsinde.

Mwenezi East Ward 4 councillor Passmore Madzudzu expressed gratitude over NAZ’s helping hand in his area.

“In the face of the current drought, NAZ has come in handy to help our people. Our people are in dire straits and we welcome any form of assistance that is available.

“We hope NAZ will stay with us longer and expand their reach to other Wards because as it stands, a number of people really need help,” said Madzudzu.

An 88-year-old NAZ beneficiary, Mananga Sando of Chimbudzi village pockets a monthly allowance of US$39 for his three dependencies.

“I am old and no longer have the energy to work. Before the intervention of NAZ, I faced challenges to even get a single meal for my grandchildren. They look up to me for everything and it was a big challenge.

“I want to thank God for sending us NAZ because we can now afford to put something on the table. It is our hope that NAZ will stay with us for much longer,” said Sando.















