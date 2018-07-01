



















Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI - In the 2020 budget, the town council here proposed to purchase vehicles for management but the Chiredzi United Residents and Ratepayers Association (Chirra) has come out guns blazing attacking the town engineer, Wesley Kauma, saying he does not deserve the vehicle because he has failed to deal with the water crisis.

Strangely, Chirra has not opposed the purchase of vehicles for other council managers but is only arguing against the engineer from getting his car saying incompetence should not be rewarded.

Giving his submissions during 2020 budget consultations at Chiredzi Town Council Civic Centre, Chirra chairperson Jonathan Muusha said it is high that the council budgets for the management’s vehicles but the engineer should be excluded until he addresses the water situation.

“I don’t reject the budget for the top management vehicle purchases but we have a strong feeling that the engineer should be excluded from the deal until he has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is competent for the office he is currently holding.

“One would be forgiven for believing that this town does not have an engineer because there is absolutely nothing to show for it. It’s safe to say that we do not have an engineer,” said Muusha.

Muusha said that the town faced serious water challenges and the town engineer seemed clueless on how to resolve the crisis.

“The town is dry most of the times and we wonder what the engineer is doing. We will not reward someone who just comes to work to warm the chair and do nothing.

“Others may get their cars because it is part of their perks but the engineer has to first prove to us that he is worthy to hold that office. We will not watch him get a new car when he has done nothing to earn it.

“Our people are relying on water from unprotected sources risking their health on daily basis. We will not have it and we will make a statement if they buy him that car,” said Muusha.

Chiredzi Town Council has proposed to use their share of devolution funds to upgrade the water system and in 2019 they received $1.1 million from which $500 000 was directed towards upgrading the water system.

The water crisis is not unique to Chiredzi alone as the provincial capital, City of Masvingo, is grappling under serious water shortages and has since effected over 120 hours water rationing schedule which sees most residential areas going for five days in a week without running tap water.







