



Brighton Chiseva





MASVINGO – Gokomere and St Anthony’s Musiso High schools seem to have topped the province having produced some of the best pupils scoring 18 As and 17 As respectively.

At Gokomere High School, four pupils scored 14 As with the school recording a 97 percent pass rate.

At St Anthony’s Musiso High School has two pupils with 14 As, one with 13 As and five with 12 As.

A total of 80 pupils at St Antony’s High scored five As and above with the school recording a 97.4 percent pass rate.

St Antony’s High had a total of 196 pupils who sat for examinations and 191 passed with five subjects and above.

Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) run Gutu High School has its highest pupil with 10 As with a pass rate of 95.1 percent.

Another RCZ run Zimuto High School has 47 pupils with 5 As and above with an average percentage pass rate of 90.

Pamushana High School recorded a 91.25 percent pass rate with 93 pupils scoring five As and above.

Mutendi High School recorded a neat 87.63 percent average pass rate with 100 percent pass rate in subjects like Pure Mathematics, Business Enterprise, TTD and Statistics.

At Mutendi High School, Heritage Studies recorded 115 As, followed by English Language with 96 As and Geography with 70 As.

Tugwane High School has five pupils with five ‘A’s and 57 pupils passed with five subjects and above.

Mucheke High School has its highest pupil with 8 As and three Bs with its second highest bagging seven As with the third taking home 6 As.

Mapanzure Government High School has a pupil with seven ‘A’s and the second highest with four As. A total of 33 pupils passed five subjects and above while 58 pupils passed English Language and 20 passed Mathematics.