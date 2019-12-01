Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Pastor O Surprises congregants, funds start-up ideas

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Friday, January 24, 2020 / comment : 0



TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – Youthful clergyman and business person, Pastor Onward Chironda recently surprised congregants during a Sunday service at his New Creation Embassy Church by giving some youths money to fund their business ideas.
During the course of the service, Prophet O had asked young people what they were doing in life and what they would want to be known.
A few who responded that they wished to start businesses were given substantial amounts of money in US dollars and in South African rands.
The youthful pastor said the church was not a place of spiritual solutions alone but was also a place of social upliftment.
Pastor O, as he is affectionately known, is widely described as flamboyant but he has demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of the less fortunate.
Inspired by his mentor Uebert Angel, the young pastor has been doing many philanthropic works aimed at giving hope to the underprivileged.
He recently completed writing a book which he has launched in the United States of America.


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)