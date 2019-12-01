







TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO – Youthful clergyman and business person, Pastor Onward Chironda recently surprised congregants during a Sunday service at his New Creation Embassy Church by giving some youths money to fund their business ideas.

During the course of the service, Prophet O had asked young people what they were doing in life and what they would want to be known.

A few who responded that they wished to start businesses were given substantial amounts of money in US dollars and in South African rands.

The youthful pastor said the church was not a place of spiritual solutions alone but was also a place of social upliftment.

Pastor O, as he is affectionately known, is widely described as flamboyant but he has demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of the less fortunate.

Inspired by his mentor Uebert Angel, the young pastor has been doing many philanthropic works aimed at giving hope to the underprivileged.

He recently completed writing a book which he has launched in the United States of America.



