







Precila Takabvirakare

GUTU— Two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stationed at Gutu police station were last week arraigned before magistrate Victor Mahamadi facing abuse of office charges after allegedly clearing seven cattle which were stolen from Gutu Mission.

Vincent Tinarwo (32) and Rodrey Makuro (27) were remanded to February 7.

State facts as presented by Ratchel Murape were that on December 29, 2019 at around 1500 hours, Tinarwo was on charge office duties at ZRP Gutu when he received a call from one Kudzai Murima, a cattle buyer intending to clear his cattle from Village Mazongororo.

Tinarwo and Murima then met in Hwiru location where the former completed the clearance book, ZRP 392, in the absence of the alleged seller Jonathan Mangoro.

Three cattle were cleared and were then ferried to Masvingo for slaughter.

On January 1, 2020 at around 1400 hours, Mukaro received a phone call from Murima who told him that he wants his cattle to be cleared from Mazongororo village.

The two then met in Hwiru location where Mukaro completed the clearance book, ZRP 392, in the absence of the seller Jonathan Mangoro. Four cattle were cleared.

It was later discovered that the cattle cleared were stolen at Gutu mission and Jonathan Mangoro did not sell any cattle to Marima.