















Cephas Shava





MWENEZI- Three members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who shot dead two civilians in Mwenezi West following a dispute which occurred on Boxing Day at Shayamafudzi Township have been arrested for murder.

Crispen Maphosa (28), Tapiwanashe Basopo (35) and Collen Ncube (28), who are attached with the HQ 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, had earlier on been reported for allegedly launching a reign of terror on innocent civilians in Mwenezi.

The trio were deployed at Mujingwe Conservancy which is said to be now owned by some high level military brass.

The three accused soldiers made their initial appearance in court on Monday, December 30, 2019 before Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiiwa who, upon advising them to apply for bail at the High Court, remanded them in custody to January 09, 2020.

It is alleged that on December 26, 2019, the three accused soldiers who were on assignment at Mujingwe Conservancy in Mwenezi West were approached by one Olman Nyunyani, who reported to them that his younger brother had been assaulted by Hosia and Sifelani Matarise.

Armed with their loaded AK 47 rifles, the three soldiers together with Nyunyani proceeded to Shayamavhudzi Township looking for the Matarises. Upon reaching the township, the three soldiers found the Matarise brothers and a dispute ensued.

During the melee, the three soldiers shot Hosia on the head and Sifelani on the chest. The two victims are said to have died on the spot as a result of the gun wounds.

Police detectives and the Police Support Unit section later attended the scene leading to the arrest of the three accused soldiers who were apprehended two days after committing the offence.

Three spent cartridges and four live rounds of AK 47 ammunition were recovered at the crime scene. It is alleged that after committing the offence, the three soldiers gave death threats to some eyewitnesses.

Willard Chasi appeared for the State.















