











…NGO says it was moved by TellZim story





TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO - Non-profit health NGO, SolidarMed, recently funded the installation of solar lighting system for the Masvingo Provincial Hospital maternity ward in response to a TellZim story highlighting poor lighting caused by power cuts.

TellZim reported in in its August 16-22 edition how patients and nurses were being asked to bring their own candles to the hospital as the rolling power cuts made work more difficult especially during the night.

SolidarMed then mobilized resources to the tune of US$8000 which they used to install a 2kW solar system which lights up the whole ward and powers the Information Technology (IT) system there.

The system was commissioned on December 19, 2019 in the absence of hospital staff led by medical superintendent, Dr Julius Chirengwa.

The organisation also installed an electronic partograph, a computer system which monitors pregnant women’s laboring and helps with early detection of maternal complications thereby helping to reduce maternal mortality.

In an interview later on, Chirengwa said the hospital was already feeling the relief brought by the solar system.

“We are grateful for that help. The maternity ward is one of the most critical at the hospital and it had been a big challenge operating without proper lighting as electricity supply from the national grid is not reliable,” said Chirengwa.

He also said he hoped the hospital will find help to build a bigger solar system to light up the rest of the facilities and power up critical equipment.

Under country director Dr Janneke van Dijk, SolidarMed has made several outreaches to equip health institutions in the country.

The organisation recently donated a modern X-Ray machine to Chikombedzi District Hospital which had operated for many years without one.