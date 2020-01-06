















...as 12-year-old election violence case refuses to die down

Nyashadzashe Mambure

ZAKA – Three Zanu PF activists accused of illegally confiscating a cow from a village family he accused of being MDC members during the violent presidential election run-off of June 2008 will know his fate on January 30, 2020.

The three, who were part of the Zanu PF campaign machinery, allegedly seized the beast from which belonged to Alouis Mashiri of Mashiri village under Chief Nhema, Ward 15.

The accused persons; Cosmas Simon, Zvirevo Majoni and Sekai Pepukai of Fuve village, are accused of confiscating the cow as punishment on Mashiri whom they accused of voting for the MDC.





They are being represented by James Makiya of Makiya of Makiya and Partners.





The Mashiri family had their cattle seized and killed for meat by Zanu PF supporters at the height of political violence which followed the ruling party’s electoral loss to the opposition MDC.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing that the case is a result of personal grudges and a quest to settle scores.

The case was for long out of court after the docket and other documents reportedly disappeared, only for it to resume on October 14, 2019 following the recovery of the documents reportedly at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court.















