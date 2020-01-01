











Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI - A Zaka man was last recently arrested and later sentenced to 56 years in prison by Chiredzi Senior Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu for raping his first born 12-year-old daughter four times.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, used a machete to intimidate the minor into submission.

The State, represented by Innocent Tshuma, convinced the court that on the first occasion, the man, who comes from Mapope village under Chief Bota in Zaka, allegedly took advantage of his wife’s absence to rape the minor in the bush where he had lured her for a supposed hunting expedition.

The man, who had been left in the custody of his three children aged five, eight and 12, first raped the minor on October 22.

According to state papers, on October 25, the man again took the minor for hunting in the bush where he raped her again.

On October 26, he followed the minor to the garden where she had gone to do some laundry and water the vegetables and raped her again.

He then threatened to kill the minor and her mother if she ever divulges the abuse.

The matter, however, came to light when the minor complained to her mother that she was experiencing severe pain on her private parts.

The man will, however, serve 28 years of his sentence after the other years were set aside on condition of good behavior and that he will not commit a similar offense over the next five years.



