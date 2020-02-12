Lady Bee





Brighton Chiseva





ZAKA – Popular Afro Jazz musician, Andy Muridzo and Zim Dancehall songstress Lady Bee will be in Zaka on Friday February 14 for a massive Valentine’s Day show.

The two will perform at Mugove Nite Club at a Valentine Special event organised by Club Mugove.

Mugove Nite Club patron Tatenda Makaza said the two popular musicians will perform alongside other local musicians from 8 pm till late.

“We are bringing Andy Muridzo and Lady Bee to Zaka and we are inviting everyone to come and celebrate the month of love with us at Mugove Nite Club,” said Makaza

He said people ought to be at a different place with their loved ones at this special time of the year, adding that Mugove Nite Club was one such unique place to be.

“At a time like this, you need to be at a different place at a different moment with your loved ones. It’s time to join Club Mugove and have a different taste of Valentine’s. We have plenty of things including gochi gochi with braai packs, cold beer and champagne and everything you may think of on a day like that,” said Makaza.

He said there were many other activities in stock, with a whole lot of prices to be won including T -shirts, beers and caps.

In an interview with TellZim News, Lady Bee promised fireworks, saying she was ready to bring the whole of Zaka down in dance.

“I am bringing them ‘naka spakadula’ and fireworks, people should bring their loved ones as we celebrate the month of love. We should keep on loving each other and we will continue singing for them,” said the Mpunduru hit-maker.

Since opening doors to the public in December, Mugove Nite Club, which is located at Zaka business centre along the Roy-Jerera-Chiredzi Road, is steadily growing to be the favourite joint for music lovers and revellers.







