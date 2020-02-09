



Christian Kwaramba

A 23-year-old man was murdered last week, January 25, in Bikita under area of Chief Budzi after he had offered a young man some cigarettes to smoke.

On the day in question, the now deceased, Listen Tayedzerwa (25) was drinking traditional beer with Makuzha Takasiiwa and Salishio Takasiiwa, who was younger brother to Makuzha.

Masvingo provincial police confirmed that they had since arrested one of the suspects while the other was still on the run.

The three enjoyed their time until Tayedzerwa offered Salishio some cigarettes to smoke.

This, however, offended Makuzha who then started to shout at Tayedzerwa accusing him introducing Salishio to smoking.

He then hit Makuzha with open hands all over the body until the victim became unconscious.

After regaining some strength Tayedzerwa followed the Takasiiwas who had already gone home where a quarrel began.

Salishio reportedly took a knobkerrie and hit the victim on the forehead, while Makuzha used a wooden stick to attack the victim who then collapsed.

The two brothers then reported what they had done to the victim’s mother Keresencia Ganga who then rushed him to hospital where he died on admission.

Salishio was arrested and taken to the police station but Makuzha was still on the run by the time of writing.



