











Emmaculate Mukokoromba





ZAKA - The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs has equated President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Biblical Joshua who will lead Zimbabwe through the final stretch to the ‘Promised Land’.

Speaking at the integrated schools and communities environment programme held at Chemvuu Dam site where First Lady Auxillia Mnagagwa was guest of honour, Chadzamira related Mnangagwa's leadership qualities to those of Joshua.

He said Mnangagwa’s predecessor, Robert Mugabe had started the work but could not complete it thus the need to follow the current President just as the children of Israel followed Joshua after the death of Moses.

"President Mnangagwa is a visionary leader. In Zimbabwe, we haven't had a President with leadership qualities like his as many economic development programmes are being done.

"We have Zupco buses, the Smart Agriculture programme, Silo shops and other initiatives. All these developments are coming through him with the help of the First Lady in line with Vision 2030," said Chadzamira.

He praised the first lady’s work saying she was making a positive difference on the lives of people in needy communities.

"We have been praying for a mother of nation who has people at heart. The first lady is inspiring as she is not selective and does not consider political parties when it comes to development. She helped Bopoma Children's Home in Zaka among others around Masvingo province.

“As Masvingo province, let's remain united and fight the enemy from the left, right and centre to support our President," he said.

Speaking to the same event, Zaka Central Member of Parliament Davison Svuure described the first lady as a humble woman of substance.

"We have never had this kind of a mother before. She has time for everyone and she is not selective of who she mixes with," said Svuure.