Rudairo Mapuranga





Elliot Jinjika

HARARE- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe , a sister political movement to the Julius Malema-led EFF South Africa, has appointed Dickson Rudairo Mapuranga to the position of national spokesperson, TellZim News has learnt.

EFF Zimbabwe is led by Innocent Ndibali and is working to make an impact on the local political arena as Malema’s party has done in South Africa.

The movement, which claims to be premised of Pan Africanist values with a determination to fight for a united Africa and the economic emancipation of black people, has also seen like-minded political parties being formed in Namibia, Liberia and Malawi.

Mapuranga, who hails from Chivhu, said young people must take the lead in economic affairs of the country by participating in national policy-making activities.

“My appointment as EFF Zimbabwe national spokesperson has come at a time when I am making commitments to change the lives of people in Zimbabwe by leading an exemplary life.

“Economic revival rests in the agricultural and mining industries. As the EFF, we will therefore push for youth empowerment in these areas. This will increase young people’s participation in the two most critical areas of the economy. Extraction comes first before processing,” said Mapuranga.

He said he acknowledged the need for youths to play a bigger role in national issues by taking advice from seasoned politicians.

“It is my view that economic development needs intergenerational participation with a blend of experience and new ideas. It is therefore my considered view that the youth should engage the preceding generations for wisdom on how to transform their lives,” said Mapuranga.

Mapuranga is currently studying for a degree in Media and Cultural Studies at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

He is founding CEO of Bread Basket Farmers Association (BBFA) and is one of the founders of Core Miners Association.



