







Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE- Three players from Ghana’s Volta International Sports Academy (Visa) have reportedly joined Central Region Division 1 outfit Shabanie Mine football club (fc) popularly known as Bvaru Bvaru starting this season.

The trio is said to have been in contact with the club and one of the players, Julius Welback, is already in Zvishavane awaiting finalization of his work permit.

The 19-year-old striker Ishmael Dadson and goalie Johnson Kofi Osei aged 20 are the other two players who have reportedly agreed to join the Zvishavane based side.

Bvaru Bvaru spokesperson Weston Wesley confirmed that the club has acquired the services of three foreign players and called upon the corporate world to rally behind the club this coming season.

“It’s true, one Ghanaian is already here and the other two Dadson and Kofi are supposed to arrive on February 7. We are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to regain promotion in to the top flight league. We are appealing to the corporate world for sponsorship as you know that there has to be a combined effort in order for us to achieve our goal,” said Wesley.

In an interview with TellZim News, King Ishmael Kwasi Amegatsey the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the players parent Academy confirmed that the two are yet to arrive in the country and said he was confident that the players will add value to Shabanie Mine FC.

“Yes I can confirm that one player has arrived and the other two are expected to land at Robert Mugabe International Airport this Friday. Ishmael spent eight years at the Academy and we felt that he had matured enough to play at any level.

“Johnson is also another great player who has tried his luck at a couple of top clubs across Africa including Orlando Pirates. I’m optimistic that they can make a positive impact at the club if awarded a chance,” said Amegatsey.

Shabanie Fc coach, Timothy Maphosa said he welcomes the Ghanaians and believes the three will add value to the team but said the club has fallen victim of player exodus in recent years because they can’t afford better remunerations.

“It’s good that we are going to have new players from Ghana but our biggest fear is losing them to other big clubs if the players exhibit good skills. Last season we had to start afresh after we lost almost the whole squad during the transfer window and I had to look for players from the social league and from Division 3.

“Shabanie fc is a very big brand and almost every team in Zimbabwe has a Shabanie flavor so it is my plea to the Zvishavane business community to grab this chance and be part of the history of bringing back lost pride,” said Maphosa.

Bvaru Bvaru have managed to secure sponsorship from Verenga Empire and Barmlo Company but the deals need a backup.