New tipper purchased by Gutu RDC





…takes delivery of $1.24 million tipper truck



Precila Takabvirakare

Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) has taken delivery of a brand new tipper truck which will add to the road construction fleet.

The Tata tipper truck was recently delivered at the council offices by Tata Company.

Bought at a whopping $1.24 million in local currency, the truck is said to have been delivered when the state of the roads in Gutu continue to deteriorate.

Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Mutembwa said the delivery of the truck will help ease the challenges the local authority has been facing in road construction.

“Our roads keep deteriorating and we have been facing a lot of challenges in maintaining them. The biggest challenge is that our road maintenance fleet is small and we have old machinery which sometimes break down and take time to fix.

“The purchase of this truck is the first step in the right direction to make sure that we are back on the track and ensure good roads for our people.

“We still have to purchase more machinery but the tipper was the most needed as we had challenges to ferry gravel to the maintenance sites,” said Mutembwa.

The recently purchased tipper becomes the first of its kind in the Gutu RDC’s road construction fleet replacing the tractor which the local authority has been solely relying upon.

Mutembwa said that they thrive to make sure that they deliver top class services to their people who pay their bills.

“Our people pay their bills and they expect us to deliver on the services. We also purchased a refuse compactor not so long ago because there was a dire need in that area.

“We have a lot of things which, if we had the funds, we could buy but we are strained financially so we just have to work with what we have and make priorities,” said Mutembwa.



