







Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU - The city council here has moved to adopt an automated pre-paid parking system as a measure to mitigate financial leakages and corruption allegations levelled against tolling marshals.

Speaking during a recent full council meeting, Ward 11 Cllr Albert Chirau said it was high time the council adopted more transparent and effective methods in its revenue collection activities.

Chirau said that before the automated pre-paid parking system is adopted, council had to rotate the tolling marshals so that they do not get too comfortable with parking bays.

“The council is losing a lot of revenue from pre-paid parking. We have received reports of some tolling marshals who line their pockets with the council money.

“We have to address this issue by adopting automated pre-paid parking system which will plug all the leakages. This system will see a positive change in revenue collection. Every cent should be accounted for,” said Chirau.

Ward 10 Cllr Charles Chikozho urged council to adopt an automated payment system which was traceable.

“Let’s do away with manual systems of revenue collection and adopt automated systems which can be audited or traced. Corruption is encompassed in systems not individuals because the clerks don’t eat alone,” said Chikozho.

Ward 18 councillor John Manyundwa also weighed in to the motion saying council has to engage private players with the capacity to supply the systems so that they can be implemented as a matter of urgency.

"I propose that a rotational system be put in place as a temporary measure while we look for other private players to help us establish a proper system," said Manyundwa.




