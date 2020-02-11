Baby Christy with mom and daddy





Moses Ziyambi





MASVINGO - Over US$10 000 need to be raised urgently to get to an India hospital a local two-months-old baby who was born with a rare heart condition, TellZim News can reveal.

Born at Makurira Memorial Clinic, Christy Tanyara was soon to be diagnosed with an arterial septal defect known clinically as truncus arteriosus.

This basically means that the walls that separate the two chambers of the heart did not adequately form, leading to an unhealthy mix up of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood, with the pulmonary veins draining into the left atrium.

The doctor who examined her at Diagnostic Heart Centre in Harare recommended surgery to avoid heart failure.

In Zimbabwe, there are neither the skills nor the equipment needed to conduct the kind of surgical operation that needs to be done.

Christy’s parents managed to get a quotation from The Heart Centre hospital in Bengaluru, India, which shows that US10 250 is required to perform an intra-cardiac repair operation. This excludes travel and accommodation costs for the parents as well as the child’s additional hospital stay beyond the estimated number of days.

Christy’s parents Tafadzwa Tanyara and Bridgeter Wapwanyika are low income earners and have no capacity to raise the money on their own.

“We have enlisted the services of some concerned people to set up a GoFundMe account from overseas but we are also looking forward to local people helping us because the amount of money we seek needs everybody to be involved. We have therefore opened bank accounts for the convenience of locals who want to help,” said Christy’s father Tafadzwa.

The baby’s mother, Bridgeter said she will know no real rest until her baby gets the live-saving heart surgery she needs.

”It has been a difficult two months for us. We do not have peace of mind but we have hope that generous people out there will help us give Christy the health she needs to lead a normal life,” she said.

Those willing to donate can do so via Tafadzwa Tanyara’s Steward Bank Masvingo Branch Account Number 1007714404 or Bridgeta Wapwanyika’s FBC Bank foreign currency Nostro Account Number 0455113030291.

