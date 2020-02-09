







…parents withdraw children from school

Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU — Daggers have been drawn out on Simukai Primary School head Samuel Chinokwetu whom parents accuse of abusing his authority and running down the school which has affected grades.

Parents have since lodged a petition with the Chikomba District Schools Inspector (DSI), Emmanuel Kwenda and have withdrawn their children from the school until the head is gone.

A representative was sent by parents to approach the District Development Coordinator, District Schools Inspector and Ministry of Education and issued them with grievances and a proposal to dismiss Chinokwetu as the school head.

Part of the grievances issued by the parents include alleged child abuse by the headmaster with general work becoming part of every day’s activities, imposition of policies and tuition fees without consultation with parents.

Chinokwetu is also being accused of embezzlement and privatizing school assets among other accusations.

Chikomba DSI Kwenda said that they are looking into the allegations levelled against the head and the findings will determine the course of action which will be taken.

“We have listened to the grievances by parents and we are going to launch an investigation into the matter.

“The findings from the investigations will determine the course of action that will be taken. A school can only be run when there is good blood between parents and the school administration.

“Parents should return their children to school while the matter is being finalized,” said Kwenda.



