» » Leading Masvingo lawyer Chakabuda acquitted

Posted date: Thursday, February 06, 2020



MASVINGO – Prominent local lawyer, Foroma Chakabuda was recently acquitted of charges misrepresenting fact.

Chakabuda was being accused of referring a resident to a fake lawyer.

The State, led by Richard Nyamuomba, had argued that on the April 23, 2019, at Mucheke Bus Terminus, Tranos Chihanga and Chakabuda made a misrepresentation to Tasarawo Tasisio Mandava that Chihanga was a legal practitioner.

Mandava, who is former Masvingo Urban Ward 2 councillor, then paid Chihanga
RTGS$540 as payment for legal representation in a civil case but he later realised that he had been duped.


