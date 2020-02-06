







MASVINGO – Prominent local lawyer, Foroma Chakabuda was recently acquitted of charges misrepresenting fact.





Chakabuda was being accused of referring a resident to a fake lawyer.





The State, led by Richard Nyamuomba, had argued that on the April 23, 2019, at Mucheke Bus Terminus, Tranos Chihanga and Chakabuda made a misrepresentation to Tasarawo Tasisio Mandava that Chihanga was a legal practitioner.





Mandava, who is former Masvingo Urban Ward 2 councillor, then paid Chihanga

RTGS$540 as payment for legal representation in a civil case but he later realised that he had been duped.







