TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO – Following impressive outcomes in the 2019 ‘O’ level examinations, Mapazure Government High School has decided to introduce sciences at ‘A’ level beginning this very term.

The school recorded a 76.9 percent pass rate in Chemistry and 66.7 percent in Biology, opening up the feasibility of introducing sciences at ‘A’ level.

Mapanzure High School head, Clapos Chauraya said the pass rate had inspired them, adding that the introduction of sciences will help the 2019 pupils who want to further pursue their studies close home.

“Our leaners as well as others from the surrounding schools no longer need to face problems looking for spaces in faraway schools. We are confident in the standards we are setting and we want the first ‘A’ level sciences class to succeed. We provide quality education at a very affordable cost for people from modest backgrounds,” said Chauraya.

On the 2019 ‘O’ level results, Chauraya said the school was also pleased by the performance of the English department which produced 67 pupils with grade C or better.

“We also did well in English and it’s very rare for a rural school to have such a number of pupils who pass English. Our goal is to improve in terms of both quantity and quality.

“Our staff and learners are motivated and geared towards building upon 2019 ‘O’ and ‘A’ level pass rates. Each department has already set itself a target for the year,” said Chauraya.

At ‘O’ level, a total of 33 pupils passed five subjects and above including English. At ‘A’ level, the overall pass rates stands a whopping 96 percent.







